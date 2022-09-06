Gas Prices Tick Up Once Again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It has not gone unnoticed, another uptick at the pump. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy and stand at an average of $3.92/gallon. However, prices in Fort Wayne are 2.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The lowest price in Indiana yesterday was $3.36/g while the highest was $4.44/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 7.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.75/gallon. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.