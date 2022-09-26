Gas Prices Tick Up Once Again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After weeks of gas prices trickling down, prices are on the rise again. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 25.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.87/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Across the state, the cheapest price found was at $3.14/gallon. The national average has risen as well, standing at $3.67/gallon which is 3.2 cents per gallon higher than last week. The national average price of diesel however has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.