Gas Prices Surge Over Past Week, A Shock To Many

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A sudden shock for travelers has been witnessed in the past seven days amid a surge in gas prices. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne rose over 47 cents per gallon in the last week, and stand at an average of $3.53/gallon, according to GasBuddy. The cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.99/gallon yesterday while most stations are still hovering around the $3.49/gallon mark.

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.98/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.53/gallon while the national average price of diesel has risen 0.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.80/gallon.