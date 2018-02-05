Gas prices have seen jump in last year

(WOWO) Fort Wayne, Ind.- The price of gas in the Summit City continues to hike upwards.

According to GasBuddy, the average price of gasoline around the Fort Wayne area comes to $2.65 a gallon, which is a 1.9 cent increase from last week. That’s not the only jump in price though. Prices have rose 16.5 cents from a month ago and up near 61 cents from last year’s prices.

“High oil prices continue to push gasoline prices to territory that Americans haven’t seen for years, aside from Hurricane Harvey last September,” Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

DeHaan also says that damage could get worse as refinery maintenance season and summer gasoline is on the horizon.