Gas Prices See Slight Drop Following Fourth of July Holiday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Normally the Fourth of July sees a slight surge in gas prices, but this year prices were down nearly a dime for where they had been the week prior. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne fell 9.1 cents per gallon over the past seven days, averaging $3.05/gallon, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey.

The better news is that prices in Fort Wayne are 56.1 cents per gallon lower than where they stood a month ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $2.94/gallon yesterday while the lowest price in the state was $2.83/gallon.

Across the country, the national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $3.50/gallon.