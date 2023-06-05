Gas Prices See Slight Decline In Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The watchful eyes of American consumers remain keen on what gas prices will look like for the duration of the summer months. Average gasoline prices across Fort Wayne have fallen 17.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 18.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 147.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.34 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.69/gallon. By contrast, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.03 per gallon.

Nationwide, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51 per gallon and the national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and stands at $3.88 per gallon.