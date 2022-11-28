Gas Prices See Minor Relief Amid Holiday Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The holiday weekend saw a drop in gas prices locally. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fell 22.2 cents per gallon in the last week, and stand at an average of $3.68/gallon according to GasBuddy. The cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.29/gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.04/gallon. Across the state, the lowest price was $2.87/gallon while the highest was $4.27/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/gallon and the national average price of diesel has fallen as well, down 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.