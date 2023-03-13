Gas Prices See Minor Decrease Over Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The never ending yoyo that are Indiana gas prices are down again over the last 7 days. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 11.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.36/gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s weely survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 26.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 86.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.21/gallon yesterday while lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.84/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 8.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44/gallon today.

The national average is up 7.1 cents per gallon from a month ago. The national average price of diesel has also fallen, down 4.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.30 per gallon.