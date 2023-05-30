Gas Prices See Jump Amid Memorial Day Weekend Holiday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices saw another slight jump amid the Memorial Day Holiday. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 12.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58/gallon, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 22.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 91.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.49/gallon yesterday, while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.09/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55/gallon while the national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.