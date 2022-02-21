Gas Prices Rise Once Again Across Area

By
Michael McIntyre
-
"Gas Pump" by Mike Mozart, some rights reserved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Gas prices across the Summit City ticked up again last week.  Fort Wayne gas prices have risen 8.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.38/gallon according to GasBuddy.com. Gas prices in Fort Wayne are 31.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 73.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Fort Wayne is priced at $3.13/g today while the most expensive is $3.39/g, while the lowest price in the state is $3.07/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/gallon.

