Gas Prices Reach Record Highs Once Again Monday In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The pain at the pump reached new record levels in the Summit City Monday afternoon. The average cost of gasoline in Fort Wayne has hit an all-time high, with regular unleaded prices inching closer to, and in some cases above, $5 per gallon as some local stations Monday afternoon had raised the price of regular unleaded to $5.25 per gallon, according to the GasBuddy app. Offials from AAA told The Journal Gazette that they expects gas prices to continue to rise in the coming weeks, especially as it gets closer to the July 4th holiday. Officials said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has led to the continued price increase, as well as imbalances between supply and demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.