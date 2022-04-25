Gas Prices On The Rise Once Again Locally

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 6.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/gallon as of Monday morning according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in Fort Wayne are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.09/gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.59/gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.99/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.11/gallon today.