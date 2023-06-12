Gas Prices On The Rise As Calendar Turns To June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices saw an over 15 cent per gallon increase in the last seven days. 17.4 cents per gallon on average according to Gas Buddy. Prices at the pump are averaging $3.60 per gallon across Fort Wayne and are 2.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.39 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon. Across the state lowest price Sunday was $2.95 per gallon while the highest was $4.19 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.57 per gallon today while the national average price of diesel has fallen 1.6 cents in the last week and stands at $3.87 per gallon.