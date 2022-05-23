Gas Prices Increase Once Again Across Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices rose even more last week across the Summit City. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have risen 17.5 cents per gallon in the past 7 days and stand at an average of $4.56/gallon. This according to GasBuddy’s survey of 201 stations in Fort Wayne. Prices in Fort Wayne are 69.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.68/gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has also risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.518 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 11.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.57/gallon.