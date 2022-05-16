Gas Prices In Fort Wayne Unchanged Within Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Gas prices in Fort Wayne have not changed in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey, Fort Wayne gas prices are standing at an average of $4.38/gallon. Prices in Fort Wayne are 59.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.46/gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $4.28/gallon. yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/gallon. The national average price of gasoline is unchanged, averaging $4.46/gallon while the price of diesel has risen 3.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.55 per gallon.