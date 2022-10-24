Gas Prices Down Over 20 Cents In Last Week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The on-going yoyo that is gas prices across Northeast Indiana continues. Average gasoline prices in Fort Wayne have fallen 21.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.85/gallon today according to GasBuddy. Prices in Fort Wayne are 0.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Fort Wayne was priced at $3.65/gallon Sunday while the lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.30/gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77/gallon. The national average price of diesel has risen however, up 4.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.30 per gallon.