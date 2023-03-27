Gas Prices Down Almost 15 Cents Per Gallon In Last Seven Days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Some minor relief at the gas pump has been witnessed in the last week. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey, prices across Fort Wayne for a gallon of regular have fallen 14.7 cents per gallon on average in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon. Prices in Fort Wayne stand 14.0 cents per gallon higher than they did a month ago. The national average price of gasoline has also fallen, down 0.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.40/g today. The national average price of diesel has fallen as well in the last week, down 5.9 cents per gallon on average and stands at $4.19 per gallon.