Gas prices continue to rise at local gas stations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The average price for a gallon of gas in Fort Wayne rose 17 cents this past week, averaging about $2.50 a gallon.

This compares to the national average of $2.64, which rose about 24 cents per gallon during the past week.

According to GasBuddy‘s daily survey of 201 gas outlets in and around Summit City, gas prices are currently 29 cents higher than they were the same day last year. Prices are also 22 cents higher than they were a month ago.

Experts believe gas shortages in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey are the cause of rising prices, and are now bracing for more shortages that could be caused in Florida by Hurricane Irma.