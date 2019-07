FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A gas line was ruptured on Kraft Parkway near Hilligas Road causing that area to close down for repairs.

Construction crews were working in the area and ruptured the gas line. Multiple police and fire departments are on the scene.

Traffic is being diverted down Independence Drive and Congressional Parkway to Goshen Road.

As a result, traffic is backing up on Hilligas Road, Independence Drive, Congressional Parkway and Goshen Road.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area.