Garrett woman sentenced for Social Security fraud

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett woman has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for social security fraud.

39-year-old Elizabeth Heckathorne was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in federal court to a single count of social security fraud, according to Acting US Attorney Clifford Johnson.

She has also been ordered to repay more than $71,000 to the Social Security Administration.

The investigation was conducted by the Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lovita Morris King.