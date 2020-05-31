Garrett woman charged with husband’s murder

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett woman has been charged with murder in the May 24th death of her husband.

According to the Indiana State Police. 47-year-old Michelle Converset has been arrested on charges of murder and aggravated battery over the death of 51-year-old David Converset.

His body was found inside a home on Franklin Street, and an autopsy revealed his death was not from natural or accidental causes.

The ISP says their investigation discovered incriminating evidence pointing them toward Converset’s wife, who was arrested without incident. She was booked in the DeKalb County Jail to wait for an initial court hearing.