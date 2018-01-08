Garrett man charged in September 2017 fight

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett man is now charged from in incident back in September of 2017 that left another man seriously injured.

Indiana State Police arrested Adam J. High, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon. He is charged with aggravated battery by the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police say High was involved in a fight with Chase Geist, 28, outside of Martin’s Tavern at 115 S. Randolph Street in Garrett in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2017.

Geist was hospitalized with severe head injuries.

High turned himself in Sunday morning to Indiana State Police. He is now held in the DeKalb County Jail without bond.