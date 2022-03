GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A Garrett man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a sex crime that was reported on March 13.

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Crimes Against Person Unit arrested Mark Vincent Michels, 57, without incident.

He is facing charges of rape, sexual battery and strangulation.

FWPD was assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the Garrett Police Department and the Fort Wayne Sexual Assault Treatment Center.

No further details have been released.