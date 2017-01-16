Garrett coach arrested, suspended

GARRETT, Ind. (WOWO): A local high school basketball coach has been suspended after getting into a bar fight in Indianapolis.

Our news partners at ABC21 report that Garrett High School head coach Seth Coffing has been placed on administrative suspension after allegedly trying to fight bouncers inside the bar on January 8th.

He was reportedly being escorted out of the bar when he struck one of the bouncers.

He was arrested and charged with bodily injury, battery, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.