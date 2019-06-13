Garret pleads guilty to neglect in child’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Amber Garrett has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her two-year-old son.

Garrett, 27, pleaded guilty to two counts of felony neglect Thursday morning according to the Journal Gazette.

Malakai Garrett was severely beaten to death in 2017. Mitchell VanRyn, 28, Garrett’s then-boyfriend, was previously convicted of aggravated battery and domestic battery and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He was acquitted of murder back in March.

Garrett could spend up to six years in prison. She is scheduled to be sentenced next month.