FWPD working on recruitment app

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have set up a new recruitment team to try and attract more police candidates.

Captain Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the FWPD is down around 20 officers right now, and it’s been tough to attract replacements.

“This is tough, the job is tough. There’s a lot of education in there, there’s a lot of physical and there’s a lot of mental toughness that you just have to have.”

The FWPD will launch an app soon that will let you apply immediately or talk directly with a recruiter. You can also apply at FWPD.org.