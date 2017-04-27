FWPD: Wednesday night shootings possibly related

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating two Wednesday night shootings that might be connected.

Police were first called to a gas station at Oxford and Turpie Streets just past 11:30pm, where an employee there told officers a man approached him as he was closing up and fired two shots, missing both, before running away west on Oxford.

The Journal Gazette reports that about 10 minutes later another shooting was reported about 3 miles away on West Branning Avenue, near Fairfield Avenue. Police found a man inside a home on West Branning with two gunshot wounds to his back.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was last reported in good condition.