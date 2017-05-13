FWPD warns retailers of fake cash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are looking into reports of fake money being made in the Summit City.

The Department says it started getting reports of the counterfeit cash Saturday, with investigators saying that the money in question came in all different denominations. At the moment police don’t have a suspect, nor have any arrests been made.

They’re urging retailers that come into contact with any suspicious or counterfeit money to contact police immediately. Using and making counterfeit money is a felony and a federal crime.