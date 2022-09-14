FWPD warns of jewelry scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is warning the public of a jewelry scam.

Police say the ongoing scheme involves someone approaching another person at gas stations and parking lots near various shopping centers and giving them a tale of woe and then sell a piece of jewelry for very little money. The jewelry is heavy and looks to be genuine, but officers say that it is highly polished brass or heavily gold plated junk metal and is worthless.

Businesses including pawn shops and jewelry buyers alerted police to the ongoing scam.

Officers say suspects are Hispanic with heavy accents and are very aggressive in their sales pitch.

If you come into contact with these individuals trying to sell junk jewelry, call 911.