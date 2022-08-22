FWPD warns of Facebook Marketplace scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning of a Facebook Marketplace scam.

Police say individuals using the profiles of “YK Slowazz Longlivemybrotha” and “Steph Curry” are targeting out of town victims. They say contact victims that are selling items such as PlayStation consoles or shoes on the platform and arrange to meet them in Fort Wayne.

Officials say they then use fake $100 bills that is folded so that victims cannot see “Play Money” or “Copy Money” on the fraudulent bills. None of the fake bills have serial numbers, and all of the bills so far have been in $100 denominations.

The alleged suspects then pawn whatever they have stolen from the victims.