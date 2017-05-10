FWPD warns of IRS phone scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are warning residents about a phone scam showing up in the area.

Spokesman Michael Joyner says someone claiming to be an IRS official is calling people and demanding payment on back taxes. This time, the scammers are also using technology to “ghost” or “clone” Fort Wayne Police Department phone numbers in their attempts to make the scam appear more legitimate, and tricking more people into picking up the phone.

The scammers will first say they’re with the IRS, then call back using the fake Fort Wayne Police number, claiming to be with the Department and trying to collaborate the first scammer’s call.

Joyner says Police will never call you to pressure you into sending cash to pay the IRS.