FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to get to know you… over a cup of “joe.”

The FWPD is holding “Coffee with a Cop” tomorrow from 9am to 11am at the McDonald’s at 3940 East State Street in Fort Wayne.

It’s a chance for residents to come in, sit, and talk about their community with those who protect it, from asking questions to making suggestions on how police officers can improve on their work.

Each child that shows up will also get a free cookie.