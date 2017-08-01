FWPD served two search warrants Monday night, five people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Five people were arrested Monday after the Fort Wayne Police Department served two separate, unrelated search warrants.
The first warrant was served in the 1300 block of Huestis Avenue around 7 p.m.
During the investigation, detectives located more than 330 grams of what appeared to be synthetic drugs, drug paraphernalia, a shotgun and a handgun.
Those arrested include:
Steven J. Mcelvene – adult/male
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Habitual Traffic Violator (Felony)
- Dealing in a Synthetic Drug (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Anna M. Hogan – adult/female
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
David W. Hogan – adult/male
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
A second search warrant was served around 10 p.m. in the 6900 block of Westlawn Drive. Two people were arrested at the scene.
William H. Hill – adult/male
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
- Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)
Janie J. Wolfe – adult/female
- Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)
- Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)
No further information has been given at this time.