FWPD served two search warrants Monday night, five people arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Five people were arrested Monday after the Fort Wayne Police Department served two separate, unrelated search warrants.

The first warrant was served in the 1300 block of Huestis Avenue around 7 p.m.

During the investigation, detectives located more than 330 grams of what appeared to be synthetic drugs, drug paraphernalia, a shotgun and a handgun.

Those arrested include:

Steven J. Mcelvene – adult/male

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Habitual Traffic Violator (Felony)

Dealing in a Synthetic Drug (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Anna M. Hogan – adult/female

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

David W. Hogan – adult/male

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Possession of a Synthetic Drug (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

A second search warrant was served around 10 p.m. in the 6900 block of Westlawn Drive. Two people were arrested at the scene.

William H. Hill – adult/male

Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)

Janie J. Wolfe – adult/female

Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

No further information has been given at this time.