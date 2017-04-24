FWPD seeks info on armed robbery suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public for help in tracking down a man accused of an attempted armed robbery at a Fort Wayne restaurant Saturday night.

Police say the man entered the Taqueria Coahuila Mexican restaurant on South Clinton Street at 11:30pm Saturday and brandished a handgun, pointing it at several customers while demanding cash. Employees ran to the back of the restaurant just as the suspect fired the gun, but didn’t hit anyone. He fled without getting any money.

He’s described as a black male, between 20 and 26 years old, standing 5’9″ with a medium build. If you recognize him, contact police.