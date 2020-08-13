FWPD seeking missing girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department says a missing 10-year-old girl is in danger.

Police are looking for Adriana Mendez, who is Black, 4-foot-3-inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with black sleeves, black shorts with stars on them, and no shoes.

Police say the girl has been missing since 12:15am today from a home in the 500 block of Berwyn Lane. Anyone who knows where she is is encouraged to call 911.

An FWPD spokesman says a silver alert is expected to be announced soon.