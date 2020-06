FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for Martrell Weaver in connection to a homicide in the 1900 block of Clarmarnic Drive.

A Wednesday afternoon shooting left one woman dead.

A picture of Weaver, 23, is show above.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.