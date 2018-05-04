FWPD searching for missing woman and her three-year-old son

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman and her three-year-old son.

On Monday, April 30, a missing person report was filed with the FWPD for Corbin Wells, 26. She has also taken her three-year-old son, who is identified as Chaise Marbury.

Investigators are concerned for the welfare of both Corbin and Chaise and are asking anyone who knows of their whereabouts to contact the police department immediately at (260) 427-1222.