FWPD searching for impaired drivers this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department will participate in the winter “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign now through January 1.

With more vehicles on the road during the holiday season, the chances of being involved in a crash are greatly increased.

In every state, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. In Indiana, drivers under 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension of up to one year.

To avoid getting pulled over for drunk driving, law enforcement recommends these safe alternatives:

Designate, or be, a sober driver.

Use public transportation.

Call a cab or ride-sharing service.

Celebrate at home or a place where you can stay until sober.

If you’re throwing a party, offer non-alcoholic beverages and plenty of food.

Never provide alcohol to minors.

Ask young drivers about their plans.

For more information about Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,

In addition to searching for impaired drivers, Indiana police are enforcing seat belt and speeding laws.

Indiana has a primary seat belt law, meaning police officers may ticket unrestrained drivers or passengers, even if no other traffic violation has taken place.

According to the Purdue University Center for Road Safety, an estimated 93% of Hoosiers wear seat belts. But of the small amount of unrestrained drivers and passengers made up more than half of Indiana’s fatal crashes.

For more information about seat belts,