FWPD searching for credit union robber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are searching for a man wanted for robbing a credit union Friday evening.

Officers were called to the Partner’s First Credit Union in the 6700 block of Old Trail Road on the city’s south side at 4:59 p.m.

Police say the man came in to the credit union and demanded money before he fled with an unknown amount of cash. He didn’t show a weapon, and no one was hurt.

Officers describe the man as white, in his mid 30s with a medium build wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt and 6’2” to 6’4” tall. Police say he got away in either a black or navy blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with tinted windows.

If you recognize the man pictured above or have any information, call police.

The robbery is still under investigation.