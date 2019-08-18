FWPD search for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Carter Batchelder, 22, was supposed to move into an apartment at Ball State today, but failed to return home last night after he went hunting with a friend.

Batchelder’s friend states he left his home on the north side of Fort Wayne around 9 p.m., and has not been seen since.

His phone is off, and he has not had any contact with his friends or family. His phone was last used her Churubusco.

Batchelder was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a blue t-shirt and he may be wearing a hat.

He was last seen driving a 2001 blue Honda Insight with the license plate ATL265.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222.