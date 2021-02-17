FWPD releases suspect photos from Feb. 5th armed robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police need your help tracking down a pair of suspects from an armed robbery at a gas station earlier this month.

Police have released photos of two suspects as well as a photo of the vehicle they allegedly got away in.

The robbery happened at a BP gas station on South Anthony Blvd on the night of February 5th; one worker was shot during the robbery and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

You can find the photos above.

If you know or have seen either man or the vehicle, call the FWPD Detective Bureau at 427-1201.