FWPD releases robbery suspect photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police need your help tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says a black man around the age of 30 walked into the Family Dollar store on Decatur Road on February 16th, got in line behind someone paying for her purchase, followed her out of the store, and threatened to shock her with a taser if she didn’t hand over her cash.

He then “sparked” the taser when she initially refused. She handed over the money and he took off in a black Honda Element.

We’ve got photos of the suspect above; if you know who he is, contact police.