FWPD releases burglary suspect photos

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department needs your help identifying some burglary suspects.

The men in photos released by the FWPD are seen using a stolen credit card from a home they’re believed to have burglarized in the 6700 block of Chickasaw Drive on December 20th of last year.

FWPD spokeswoman Sgt. Sofia Rosales Scatena says they’re hoping the public may be able to identify the men based on some tattoos visible in the photos. If you have any information, contact the FWPD detective bureau at 260-427-1201.