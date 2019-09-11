FWPD partners with video doorbell company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police will have access to footage captured by homeowner’s video doorbells thanks to a new partnership.

The department made a deal with Ring for a video-sharing partnership that will allow officers to ask for video recorded by a homeowner’s doorbell camera within a specific time and area.

FWPD spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells the Journal Gazette homeowners can deny those requests, and that only videos for crime and safety investigations will be considered.

The partnership is one of more than 400 Ring has made with police departments nationwide.