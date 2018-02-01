FWPD opens application process for police recruits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for some new officers.

The Department opened its online application process Thursday, and it’ll remain open until April 2nd at 8am for those interested in becoming full-time commissioned police officers.

Applicants must meet these minimum requirements:

Successfully complete pre-employment physical fitness test.

21-35 years of age at time of appointment.

U.S. Citizen.

High School Diploma, the equivalent, or a G.E.D.; Education beyond high school is preferred.

Correctable vision to 20-30 in each eye.

Meet residency requirement consistent with Indiana statue (live in Allen County or adjacent Indiana county upon academy graduation).

Current valid driver’s license with the ability to obtain an Indiana driver’s license.

Physically and mentally able to perform essential job functions of the patrol officer position.

To apply visit FWPD.org.