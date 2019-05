FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne police officer is under investigation over allegations of battery.

The Indiana State Police confirmed to our Partners in News at ABC 21 that an officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department is accused of battery during a DUI arrest in March. The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office is looking into the case.

The officer, who has not been charged and whose name has not yet been released, has been reassigned until the investigation wraps up.