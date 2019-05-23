FWPD officer pleads guilty in battery case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne police officer has pleaded guilty to battery.

Charles Smith, 28, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of battery in Allen Superior Court Wednesday following an investigation led by officers from the Indiana State Police.

In March, the Indiana State Police started a criminal investigation into an alleged battery, committed by Smith, on an impaired suspect.

The investigation revealed that on March 23, 2019, Smith conducted a DUI investigation on a man who refused to take a breath test. After the man allegedly refused the test, Smith applied for, and was granted, a search warrant to draw the man’s blood. The man also refused to have his blood drawn.

Smith then placed the man in handcuffs, punched him three times, and caused a visible cut and swelling to the man’s forehead.

Smith has resigned from the Fort Wayne Police Department.