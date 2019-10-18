FWPD officer accused of sex crimes ordered to turn in badge, weapons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne police officer accused of sex crimes was ordered to turn in his badge and weapons Friday.

A judge ordered Sgt. Andrew Beck to turn them in during a bail review hearing according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. His bond was set for $15,000.

Beck is accused of messaging 37 Snapchat accounts belonging to underage girls, including sending nude photos of himself to a 16-year-old girl.

Beck was arrested last month on preliminary charges of child seduction and child pornography in California while on military deployment. He has since been extradited back to Fort Wayne and was placed on paid administrative leave.

He is next due in court on Dec. 2.