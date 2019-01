FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is mourning the death of a retired K9.

Police K9 Bullet passed away Thursday morning at about 8:40am at the age of 12. She joined the FWPD K9 Unit on May 4th, 2009 and served for 8 years.

Bullet spent her entire career working with officer Gary Griffith, and was adopted by Griffith’s family after retirement.

FWPD spokesman Michael Joyner says the department is “lucky to have known and worked with such a wonderful animal.”