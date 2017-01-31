FWPD looking for two people regarding purse theft

By Kayla Blakeslee -
Photos Supplied / Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department are asking for your help in identifying two people wanted for questioning in regards to a recent purse theft.

Officers say the man and woman in the photos may be involved in a purse theft from a car. If you recognize either of these two individuals, call Fort Wayne Police at 436-7867.

